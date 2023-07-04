THE number of assaults on doctors in Spain increased by 38% in 2022, according to the Spanish Medical Association (OMC).

The worrying figures reveal that medical professional associations received a total of 843 complaints for physical and verbal assaults last year, almost 40% more than in 2021.

The report shows that the largest number of these incidents (27%) took place in hospitals, while 17% of them occurred in emergency rooms.

Regarding the cause of the assaults, almost two thirds (64.3%) are linked to anger over waiting times.

While 24.9% of them are associated with the bad management of the GP or hospital and another 11.7% with covid-19 protocols.

Within Spain, the regions where this problem is most serious are Cantabria, Catalonia, Ceuta and Melilla, as they register over five assaults in every 1,000 doctors.

Read more: