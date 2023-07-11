PRESTIGIOUS US magazine Newsweek has just published its fifth annual list of the world’s best hospitals, and six Spanish healthcare centres are featured among the chosen 100.

“The goal of this study is to provide a data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance across countries,” the publication’s global editor in chief, Nancy Cooper, wrote in her introduction to the list.

The first Spanish hospital to appear on the list is La Paz in Madrid, at number 53 of 100. Located in the north of the capital, the healthcare centre was opened in 1964 and features wards for organ transplantation and cardiovascular disease among others. It also coordinates a European network for paediatric transplants.

Next, at number 62, is Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, which has also been a pioneer in transplants, and has even used robots for that task.

At number 72 is the Hospital 12 de Octubre, which is also located in Madrid and covers the population of the southern area of the city. As well as boasting a helipad for emergencies, it has also pioneered genetic therapies, according to Spanish daily El Español.

At number 83 is the Hospital Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, which is not only the biggest such healthcare centre in the Catalonia region but also is a pioneer in cancer research.

Returning to Madrid, at number 90 on the list is the Hospital Gregorio Marañon, which is the biggest healthcare complex in all of Spain and a reference point for coronary surgery and paediatric surgery.

And finally, at 97 is the Clínica Universidad de Navarra in Pamplona, one of the most prestigious hospitals in the country and one that is on the cutting edge of medical techniques.

