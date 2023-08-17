A DUTCHMAN who brutally assaulted a German tourist by kicking him on the head has been arrested in the Mallorcan municipality of Llucmajor.

The 26-year-old is said to have attacked a 52-year-old German man who was casually walking in the street.

Without saying a word, the assailant allegedly pushed him to the ground, after which he repeatedly kicked his head, leaving him unconscious.

A rapid police intervention stopped the Dutchman from continuing his violent aggression, leading to his arrest.

The German tourist remained unconscious on the ground until an ambulance arrived to take him to a nearby hospital.

“We don’t believe the attacker and the victim knew each other, so the first hypothesis is that the assault was triggered by alcohol consumption,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

