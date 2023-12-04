THE MOTHER of a 20-year-old woman who was murdered just over a year ago in Madrid has warned that girls in Spain are being targeted by ‘escort and model’ agencies via social media to work in the sex industry.

The body of Milena Sanchez was discovered in an apartment in the Spanish capital, after her alleged last client hung himself. She was covered in bruises and was locked in a room in the small flat.

An investigation into Milena’s death concluded that she had died at the hands of her last client, a ‘sugar daddy’ named Alfonso, but who went by the alias of Fofi.

Milena Sanchez (r) and her mother, in a social media image taken just months before her death.

But since her death, her mother, Mabetys Castro, has filed a police report with the Civil Guard to denounce the fact that, she claims, Milena was being sexually exploited by a network that operates throughout Spain, according to a report on the informacion.es news website.

Her mother does not accept the official version of events and has been using private detectives in a bid to find out more about what happened to her daughter. On September 22, she filed the report with the Civil Guard in which she claimed there was a ‘network of prostitution and sexual exploitation’ behind her daughter’s death.

The detectives the victim’s mother hired also claimed that the escort agency in question was recruiting girls ‘via applications such as Instagram and TikTok’, and that made use of ‘sugar daddy-type adverts’, i.e. to appeal to older men who want sexual encounters with much younger women.

According to the report, an ‘escort and model’ agency was paying her daughter ‘40%’ of the money she earned from her clients, using money transfers with fake subjects such as ‘dinner with friends’

Castro’s report also claims that her daughter once had to travel to Valencia to meet with a client, as well as there being clients in the Galicia and Castilla y León regions.

Most disturbingly, the detectives claimed to have discovered a niche in the prostitution market where men pay money to beat up young girls as well as engage in violent sex. They concluded that these practices may have been behind the tragic death of Milena.

