Revealed: How a cocaine lab on Spain’s Costa del Sol extracted the drug from laced cocoa powder, charcoal and coffee imported from Colombia

A FAMILY-LED gang that allegedly processed cocaine imported from Columbia at clandestine laboratories in Fuengirola and Ciudad Real has been busted by the police.

Nine people have been arrested following a year-long joint operation between the Guardia Civil and the Policia Nacional.

Seven simultaneous raids were carried out in the Madrid, Malaga, and Ciudad Real areas.

LAB RAID

Over 36 kilos of substances used for cutting, 1,800 litres of liquid precursors used to transform cocaine into the final product, and two tonnes of charcoal from which the drug had already been extracted were seized.

Police also removed €200,000 in cash, high-end vehicles, a firearm, numerous mobile phones and more than 15 false license plates from different European Union countries.

The crew allegedly imported large quantities of cocaine into Spain hidden in products such as coffee, cocoa, fruit or charcoal shipped in from Colombia.

The goods were transferred to the laboratories with ‘cooks’ travelling from Madrid to extract the cocaine and process it for distribution.

Authorities said the labs were equipped with sophisticated machines with the gang having a network of collaborators who ran two businesses in Valdepeñas(Ciudad Real) from which they sold the final product and laundered the profits.

Seven people have been imprisoned with the suspects being investigated for alleged crimes of drug trafficking, membership of a criminal organisation, money laundering, document forgery and the illegal possession of weapons.