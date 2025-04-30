Gunshots kills man and leaves his 70-year-old mother injured in Malaga town in sixth shooting this month

THREE men have been arrested by the Civil Guard after the shooting this past Tuesday in the municipality of Humilladero, in which a young man died and his mother was injured.

The Guardia Civil confirmed the arrest of three men as suspects in the case, although the investigation is still ongoing.

Yesterday’s was the sixth shooting in the province of Malaga in April, in which a man was shot dead and his mother of 70 was injured.

This time the event occurred at around 4.50pm, that’s when the 112 Andalucia Emergency Services received several calls from neighbours who warned that they had heard gunshots.

The shooting took place in the urbanisation of La Realenga, to which the police and emergency services responded immediately.

This brings the number of shootings that have occurred in the province of Malaga in April to six. Malaga city, Marbella, Mijas, Estepona and now Humilladero have all seen shootings this month, with a human toll leaving two people dead and six injured.

The violence is most likely the result of an ongoing drug war between rivalling cartels seeking dominance in their territories.