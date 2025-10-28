Horror in Alicante: Boyfriend ‘kills partner and stashes her corpse on couch in her Costa Blanca home while he makes off with her inheritance windfall’

A WOMAN was stabbed to death and her decomposing corpse kept on her Alicante home couch as her boyfriend stole part of a recent €250,000 inheritance windfall.

The Policia Nacional have arrested her 38-year-old partner and another 41-year-old man for murder and robbery with violence- in addition to drug trafficking and a road safety offence.

The body of the 37-year-old victim, named as Cristina, was discovered on Friday afternoon.

It had been wrapped and placed on a couch.

To stop the smell of decomposition wafting out of the property, scented candles and towels were placed next to the doors.

But neighbours started to comment about a ‘very strong smell’ believing it came from the sewers.

Police found a blooded knife used to kill Cristina and items that were allegedly used to dismember her body.

An autopsy revealed she had been stabbed five times and could have been killed up to 20 days before.

A man told police that two friends of his had confessed to the killing and wanted paid help in disposing of Cristina’s body.

The two suspects were detained after leaving a Playa de San Juan hotel where they had been staying and tried to escape in an Audi A5 car, which had been bought with the victim’s money.

The driver did not have a licence, and officers found cash and gold jeweller in the vehicle, as well as various quantities of drugs.

Both men were remanded into custody by an Alicante court on Monday.

Officers from the Policia Nacional’s Violent Crime Unit said that €100,000 from Cristina’s account had been taken either through payments for goods or withdrawals.

Her boyfriend had no prior complaints against him for abuse, but there were allegations made against him by another woman.

Investigators so far have been unable to clarify which of the two arrested men killed Cristina.

They are clear that the motive was to seize her money and property.

The relationship between Cristina and her boyfriend had deteriorated in recent weeks, after she recently inherited a large sum of money.

Police believe the man and his friend then plotted the murder to grab her assets.

