19 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Dec, 2025 @ 17:00
·····
1 min read

‘Greenhouse’ gas dealers arrested after police find €3m of cannisters set for fridges and air conditioners in Spain

by
'Greenhouse' gas dealers arrested after police find €3m of cannisters set for fridges and air conditioners in Spain

A GANG illegally selling ‘greenhouse’ fluorinated gases used in fridges and air conditioners has been brought down by the Policia Nacional and the Tax Agency.

Five people have been arrested following 11 inspections of nine companies in the Alicante, Valencia and Madrid areas.

Over 4,700 cannisters containing 48 tonnes of gas were seized- with a market value of around €3 million.

READ MORE:

SEIZED CANNISTERS

None of the contents had any environmental traceability.

Profits were laundered through shell companies and international transfers to make it difficult for Spanish tax authorities to trace them.

The Policia Nacional said around €10m of transfers were made.

The police probe focused on the illegal sale of fluorinated gases with a global warming potential that was thousands of times higher than CO2.

Their use is strictly regulated by European regulations.

The investigation revealed the criminals had been operating in Spain since 2023.

They sold fluorinated gases to domestic and overseas buyers without any environmental certification and to avoid tax.

The five detainees have been charged with crimes against the environment, smuggling, fraud, tax fraud and belonging to a criminal group.

Inquiries are still active with further arrests not being ruled out.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Umbrella 1031328_1920
Previous Story

Heavy rain prompts yellow alert for Costa del Sol this weekend

Umbrella 1031328_1920
Previous Story

Heavy rain prompts yellow alert for Costa del Sol this weekend

Latest from Alicante

Related Articles

Go toTop