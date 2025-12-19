‘Greenhouse’ gas dealers arrested after police find €3m of cannisters set for fridges and air conditioners in Spain

A GANG illegally selling ‘greenhouse’ fluorinated gases used in fridges and air conditioners has been brought down by the Policia Nacional and the Tax Agency.

Five people have been arrested following 11 inspections of nine companies in the Alicante, Valencia and Madrid areas.

Over 4,700 cannisters containing 48 tonnes of gas were seized- with a market value of around €3 million.

SEIZED CANNISTERS

None of the contents had any environmental traceability.

Profits were laundered through shell companies and international transfers to make it difficult for Spanish tax authorities to trace them.

The Policia Nacional said around €10m of transfers were made.

The police probe focused on the illegal sale of fluorinated gases with a global warming potential that was thousands of times higher than CO2.

Their use is strictly regulated by European regulations.

The investigation revealed the criminals had been operating in Spain since 2023.

They sold fluorinated gases to domestic and overseas buyers without any environmental certification and to avoid tax.

The five detainees have been charged with crimes against the environment, smuggling, fraud, tax fraud and belonging to a criminal group.

Inquiries are still active with further arrests not being ruled out.

