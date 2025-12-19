Heavy rain prompts yellow alert for Costa del Sol this weekend

SPAIN’s weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Costa del Sol this weekend as ‘heavy’ rainfall is expected to batter Malaga city through Friday night.

The warning comes into force at 9pm and covers the entire Malaga coastline, including Estepona and Marbella.

It will remain in effect until 3am on Saturday, state weather agency Aemet has said.

In the worst-affected areas, including Malaga city itself, meteorologists are forecasting up to 15 litres of rain per square metre in a single hour.

Aemet has also issued a separate yellow alert for the Costa Tropical and Almeria, which will be in place between 5pm and midnight on Saturday.

Rough seas are expected along the coast south of Granada, with winds of up to 60km/h and waves reaching three metres.

READ MORE:

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.