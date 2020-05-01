GUARDIA Civil agents have rescued a 24-year-old man who fell off his horse in the Valencian Community – and then fined him.

Police were called by the man’s riding partner, who was in a state of extreme nervousness and could barely point agents in the direction of his injured friend.

On a steep hillside, they located the injured man surrounded by blood on a narrow path, in a state of unconsciousness, and with a large six-inch cut on his head.

He was given immediate medical aid before being transferred to Castellon Hospital by helicopter.

Both man had broken coronavirus quarantine rules by going out for a horse ride, for which both were fined according to the state of alarm Royal Decree 463/2020.

SEPRONA environmental police also investigated the livery where the two horses were housed. It lacked administrative permits and a mandatory sanitary programme.

The horses also lacked an Equine Identification Document, a microchip and did not have obligatory vaccines.

Both horse-owner and livery-owner were denounced according to to Royal Decree 804/2011 regulating the zootechnical, health and animal welfare management of equine installations.

Donate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.