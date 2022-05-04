THREE men died in an Barcelona area apartment fire on Wednesday with police believing it was an arson attack.

A fourth person suffered serious injuries with three others having minor injuries, following the blaze in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, north of Barcelona.

Fire crews attended the scene at around 4.30 am.

They noticed the fire began in two separate areas on the ground floor and second floor, leading to the conclusion that it was started deliberately.

The apartment block is said to have had issues with squatters, leading to arguments between tenants and some of the occupiers.

A resident was arrested on Sunday for making threats after neighbours reported him to the police for loud music.

Officers arrived and the man told them, ‘I’m going to kill you’.

Santa Coloma mayor, Nuria Parlon, said: “The main hypothesis is that it was an arson attack but this must be confirmed by a police investigation.”

