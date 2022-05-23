THE first case of monkeypox has been identified in the Valencian Community.

Regional health chiefs said on Monday that it was a case in Castellon Province.

The infected person had visited an endemic area like West or Central Africa and who had symptoms compatible with monkeypox.

Alerts were sent out last week to all health departments, hospitals, and health centres across the Valencia region over what to look out for in regard to possible monkeypox cases.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

The disease, first found in monkeys, does not normally spread easily between people.

It’s normally transmitted through close physical contact.

Over 80 cases have been identified outside Africa recently including 30 in the Madrid area of Spain.

