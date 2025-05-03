Spanish expert reveals how obesity impacts fertility and the diet to combat it

A LEADING Spanish nutritionist has warned that obesity significantly impacts fertility in both men and women – and has outlined what to eat to boost your chances of conceiving.

Belen Fontan Calvo, a specialist in Nutrition and Dietetics at Madrid’s Ruber Juan Bravo University Hospital, explained that being overweight can disrupt hormone levels, affect reproductive cycles and even reduce the success rate of assisted reproduction treatments.

It also increases the risk of miscarriage and is associated with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a common condition affecting fertility.

At the other end of the scale, being underweight can also interfere with a woman’s reproductive health.

“Women with low body weight may experience delayed onset of menstruation and a lack of periods for prolonged periods,” said Fontan.

Men, too, can be affected. Obesity in males may reduce both sperm quality and quantity.

“The increase in body fat can lower testosterone levels and raise testicular temperature, which also negatively affects sperm quality,” she warned.

Fortunately, diet plays a key role in improving fertility outcomes.

Foods rich in zinc – such as lean meat, chicken, seafood, eggs, and cereals – support healthy cell division.

Fibre-rich foods like barley, oats, artichokes, spinach, almonds and avocados may lower the risk of PCOS.

Maintaining good iron levels is essential to prevent anaemia and support energy levels.

Eggs, lean meat, fish, broccoli and spinach are all beneficial.

Calcium – found in dairy, leafy greens, oranges, lettuce, sardines and tuna – is also important for circulatory, muscular and nervous system function, which can support fertility.

Fontan also highlights the importance of folic acid, antioxidants and omega-3s to prevent neural tube defects, protect cells from damage, and support hormonal balance and ovarian health.

But she acknowledges that putting this all into practice can be daunting.

Fontan suggests planning a weekly menu with foods that improve fertility, like those mentioned above.

She also recommends a daily protein intake of ‘between 0.9 and 1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight’ and advises including a balance of protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates in every meal.

Her final tips include avoiding sugary drinks and alcohol, staying well hydrated, and steering clear of highly processed or fried foods.