A MAN was electrocuted to death after carrying out a dare inside a wind turbine on a night of camping that ended in tragedy.

Two men aged 25 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter at around 10.30pm on June 13 , following what investigators believe was playing around that ended in tragedy.

The incident happened near Burgos in northern Spain, where the three young men had been camping in an open area close to a large wind farm.

According to the Guardia Civil, the group decided to enter one of the turbines as part of a challenge and to take a photo inside.

Investigators say the main pedestrian access door to the turbine had been forced but could not be opened because of the structure’s built-in security systems.

Officers then focused on a ventilation grille located beneath the stairs leading up to the door, positioned almost three metres above the ground.

The grille was found to be a likely entry point after investigators determined it had been unscrewed to allow access.

The ventilation grate through which investigators believe the victim accessed the interior – (G.C)

Evidence gathered suggests the 23-year-old climbed up and slipped inside through this opening.

Guardia Civil investigators later made what they described as a key and deeply troubling discovery.

They found that the ventilation grilles had been put back in place and bolted shut from the outside.

Officers stated that this action could only have been carried out externally and required human intervention.

That meant the young man was effectively locked inside the turbine with no way of escaping.

Bolts and ventilation grille of the wind turbine where a young man died on June 13 (G.C.)

Shortly afterwards, he suffered a fatal electric shock inside the structure.

Those who alerted emergency services initially claimed he had become trapped and that the door was jammed.

However, investigators from the Judicial Police in Burgos quickly began to question that version of events.

Officers said they detected contradictions and inconsistencies in the accounts given by the two companions.

A detailed inspection of the scene was carried out over several days.

Investigators also analysed the victim’s mobile phone, using judicial authorisation and specialist forensic software.

The Civil Guard said this digital evidence proved decisive and helped establish a clear timeline of what happened inside the turbine.

Guardia Civil officers investigating the wind turbine where the incident occurred (G.C.)

With what they described as sufficient evidence of direct involvement, officers travelled to the Community of Madrid to arrest the two suspects.

In addition to manslaughter, both men are also accused of property damage.

The damage relates to the forced access gate at the turbine and the financial losses caused by the shutdown of the installation.

The two detainees have been placed at the disposal of the courts in Burgos, which will now determine the next steps in the case.

