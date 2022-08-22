SPAIN has surpassed 6,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to Ministry of Health figures.

Up to last Friday, 6,119 infections were recorded- two-thirds of them in the Catalunya and Madrid regions.

Madrid stood at 2,216 cases, with Catalunya on 1,825.

They’re followed by Andalucia on 739 and the Valencian Community on 405.

Further down the list, 169 cases have been reported in the Balearic Islands and 42 in the Murcia region.

178 cases have so far needed hospital treatments with two deaths.

Monkeypox is predominantly caught by men who have sex with men.

Health Ministry data shows that 110 women have been reported as catching monkeypox in the country.

Spain has the largest number of monkeypox infections in Europe, with Germany second(3,266) and the United Kingdom(3,081).

