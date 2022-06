Apartment Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria 1 beds 1 baths € 128,000

Beautiful Apartment in a small and very familiar resort with a fantastic swimming pool and bbq area. On the top of the mountain between Puerto Rico and Amadores beach. Very near to a Supermarket and the Shopping Center Europa. Absolute tranquil area and a peaceful community. Community fees: 60,- € monthly Best place to live or as a rental investment. Schedule your visit with us! We speak German, English, Spanish, Russian, Norwegian, Italian and French.[IW]… See full property details