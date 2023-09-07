A STUNNING new cruise terminal could soon greet holidaymakers arriving in Gibraltar port and attract new ships to the popular tourist destination.

Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani called the project ‘a magnificent facility’ that will replace the ‘tired’ looking present terminal.

The state-of-the-art facilities will have two floors and allow for events and conferences, with some shopping units also possible.

The minister will make the final decision on its design after talking to the industry and relevant community members.

“The present terminal is looking tired and this magnificent facility will be something Gibraltar will be proud of,” Daryanani said.

“It has been a long process and a lot of time and effort has gone into this project.”

The minister has made a huge impact on raising the profile of Gibraltar as a cruise destination in just his first term in government.

In 2022, he brought a record 20 new ships to the Rock.

But he is still wanting more from the industry, just as Gibraltar teeters on the edge of a possible loss of tourism from a hard frontier with Spain.

“Gibraltar has the potential to become the most important cruise destination in the Western Mediterranean,” Daryanani said.

“The competition is immense and we have to improve and strive to be the best.”

He revealed that Gibraltar is now ‘highly respected’ in the cruise industry after doing a lot of work ‘behind the scenes’.

“This new facility will provide a luxurious passenger experience, in a world class environment, including improvements in the surrounding area,” Daryanani added.

“This project is the start of our ambitious vision for cruising for the next 25 years.”

His vision, he said, had as its goal ‘helping Main Street trade’ by bringing in more tourists looking for attractive shopping.

